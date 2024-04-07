Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) PT Lowered to $23.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.81.

Shares of COLB opened at $18.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.71. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,111.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton bought 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,618.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,018.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,111.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 35,133 shares of company stock worth $719,737 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 44.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 20.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 44.4% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 34,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,753,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,376,000 after purchasing an additional 123,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

