COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Trading Down 3.6%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 145,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 719,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMPS shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a current ratio of 13.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.48.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 20,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $161,437.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,198,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,543,250.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 20,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $161,437.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,198,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,543,250.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 25,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $222,737.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,036,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,912,732.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,656. Company insiders own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 250,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

