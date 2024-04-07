Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Price Performance

Shares of LODE stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. Comstock has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 718.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock

About Comstock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,193,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 929,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock by 609.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 275,060 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 151,092 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 141,832 shares during the period. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

Featured Stories

