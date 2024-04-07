Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Comstock Price Performance
Shares of LODE stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. Comstock has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 718.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock
About Comstock
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Comstock
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.