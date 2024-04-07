Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Cut to $294.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $296.00 to $294.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.11.

Shares of STZ opened at $265.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.71. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $221.01 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

