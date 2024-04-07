Contrasting RealReal (REAL) & Its Rivals

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) is one of 28 public companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare RealReal to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.7% of RealReal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of RealReal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RealReal and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -30.67% N/A -26.38% RealReal Competitors -25.34% -47.14% -5.05%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 0 3 2 0 2.40 RealReal Competitors 106 503 429 5 2.32

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for RealReal and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

RealReal presently has a consensus price target of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1.55%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential upside of 5.16%. Given RealReal’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RealReal has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

RealReal has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealReal’s rivals have a beta of 1.10, indicating that their average share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RealReal and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $549.30 million -$168.47 million -2.12 RealReal Competitors $1.87 billion $31.22 million 10.47

RealReal’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than RealReal. RealReal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

RealReal rivals beat RealReal on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

