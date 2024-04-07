Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Trading Down 3.3%

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 743,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,785,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.
Separately, Bank of America upped their price target on Cronos Group from $1.78 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.
Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 84.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 21,218.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.
