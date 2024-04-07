Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.15.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE CFR opened at $110.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.80. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $120.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $523.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.09 million. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

