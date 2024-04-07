CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 119,266 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $830,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 3,191.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30. CVR Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $39.36.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.40. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 55.17% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

CVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

