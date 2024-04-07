Daren Thayne Sells 22,500 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) EVP Daren Thayne sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $203,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,572.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daren Thayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Daren Thayne sold 41,218 shares of Domo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $384,563.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $8.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $323.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.32. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $18.19.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $80.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Domo by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Domo by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 33,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Domo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,337,000 after acquiring an additional 60,090 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

