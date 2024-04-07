DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 649 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,363,000 after buying an additional 9,028,012 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617,445 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 4,892.8% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,526 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 602.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,252,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 282.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,536,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,200 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK opened at $47.12 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $54.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.80.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

