DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,376 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $131.35 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.16.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.