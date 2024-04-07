DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 715 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWI opened at $121.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.01. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $125.56.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.29.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

