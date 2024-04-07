David(Dadi) Perlmutter Buys 75,000 Shares of Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT) Stock

Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT – Get Free Report) insider David(Dadi) Perlmutter purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.23 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of A$242,250.00 ($157,305.19).

Weebit Nano Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 14.98, a quick ratio of 33.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Weebit Nano

Weebit Nano Limited develops a non-volatile memory using a Resistive RAM (ReRAM) technology based on fab-friendly materials. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

