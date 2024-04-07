David(Dadi) Perlmutter Buys 75,000 Shares of Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT) Stock

Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT – Get Free Report) insider David(Dadi) Perlmutter purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.23 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of A$242,250.00 ($157,305.19).
Weebit Nano Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 14.98, a quick ratio of 33.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
About Weebit Nano
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Weebit Nano
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Weebit Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weebit Nano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.