Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Delek US from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Delek US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.75.

Delek US Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:DK opened at $33.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Delek US has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 151.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.18). Delek US had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Delek US will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 445.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In other Delek US news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,976 shares of company stock worth $135,738 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

