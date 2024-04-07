Detalus Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,034 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Boit C F David now owns 25,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %

PG stock opened at $156.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $367.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $163.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.