Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.31

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and traded as low as $20.10. Deutsche Börse shares last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 62,185 shares changing hands.

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 28.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Börse AG will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

