Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Announces Dividend of $1.44

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.4427 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th.

Shares of DHLGY opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.79. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $51.83.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

