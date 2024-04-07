Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.95 and last traded at $52.93. 1,595,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 8,038,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DVN

Devon Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.50.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 15.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 549,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after buying an additional 73,570 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Devon Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 373,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 64.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $15,068,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 367.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 58,997 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.