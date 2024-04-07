Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Down 10.7%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 10.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 15,269,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 15,411,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 7.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 95,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 52,579 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.