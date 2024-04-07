Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Down 10.7%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 10.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 15,269,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 15,411,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 7.3 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
