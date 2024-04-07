Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,043 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 28.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 11.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Trading Up 0.5 %

Donaldson stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.56. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $3,345,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,407 shares of company stock worth $5,817,942. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

