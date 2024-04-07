Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 8,722.3% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,010,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,865,000 after buying an additional 1,002,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9,164.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 979,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,031,000 after buying an additional 968,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $95.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.02. The stock has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

