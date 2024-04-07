Eagle Point Income Company Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:EIC)

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.

Eagle Point Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income Stock Up 0.1 %

Eagle Point Income stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93. Eagle Point Income has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $16.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 20.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 14.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

About Eagle Point Income

(Get Free Report)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.