eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.95.

EBAY opened at $52.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. eBay has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $52.93.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in eBay by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

