eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $47.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sell rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.95.

Shares of EBAY opened at $52.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. eBay has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.73.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. eBay’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that eBay will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of eBay by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

