Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.00.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $130.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.80.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total value of $347,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $109,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,904.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total value of $347,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,153,300. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

