Empresaria Group (LON:EMR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $36.11

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.11 ($0.45) and traded as high as GBX 36.30 ($0.46). Empresaria Group shares last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.45), with a volume of 58,932 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.54 million, a P/E ratio of -591.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. Empresaria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,666.67%.

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers permanent placement, temporary and contract staffing, executive search, offshore recruitment, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as bespoke solutions for clients and candidates.

