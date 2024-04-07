Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.33.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ENTA opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $349.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.47. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $40.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 60.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 417.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 68.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

