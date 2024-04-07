Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

NYSE EDR opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $514,758.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,920.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $514,758.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,920.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,700,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,781 shares of company stock valued at $4,322,060 over the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,559,000 after purchasing an additional 254,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,204 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,114,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after buying an additional 429,390 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,814,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,140,000 after buying an additional 978,196 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,145,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,403,000 after buying an additional 184,212 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

