Endeavor Group’s (EDR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $27.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Endeavor Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.85.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDR

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EDR opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 5.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $530,591.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,806.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $530,591.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,806.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,700,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,781 shares of company stock valued at $4,322,060. Company insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 2,528.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 21,570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the first quarter worth $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,123,000 after acquiring an additional 70,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,512,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,156,000 after acquiring an additional 233,683 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.