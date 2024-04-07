Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ERF. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a tender rating and set a $18.85 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.69.

Enerplus Price Performance

NYSE:ERF opened at $20.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.99. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 40.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 12.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerplus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Enerplus by 80.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

