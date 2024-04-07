Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.16

Shares of Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and traded as high as $16.79. Engie shares last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 92,486 shares.

Engie Trading Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48.

About Engie

(Get Free Report)

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.