EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $36,144.00 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,061 shares in the company, valued at $11,628,549. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverCommerce alerts:

On Monday, March 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 3,794 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $36,460.34.

EverCommerce Stock Down 1.0 %

EVCM stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $169.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. On average, research analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVCM shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EverCommerce

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,605,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,482,000 after buying an additional 122,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 55.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after buying an additional 551,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after buying an additional 140,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 38,581 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 24,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.