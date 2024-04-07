Evercore ISI Boosts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $92.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE EW opened at $92.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $96.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.99.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,604 shares of company stock valued at $16,593,546 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,261,000 after buying an additional 1,488,791 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,317,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 143,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.