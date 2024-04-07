Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $42.73

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.73 and traded as low as $42.30. Experian shares last traded at $42.93, with a volume of 231,287 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPGY
Experian Price Performance
Experian Company Profile
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Experian
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.