Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $42.73

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.73 and traded as low as $42.30. Experian shares last traded at $42.93, with a volume of 231,287 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Get Experian alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPGY

Experian Price Performance

Experian Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.54.

(Get Free Report)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.