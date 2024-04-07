Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Raised to $146.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $121.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $481.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.03.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.