Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Position Increased by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up approximately 2.5% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Fastenal by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.24. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

In other Fastenal news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,682 shares of company stock worth $7,375,853. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

