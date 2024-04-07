Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Position Boosted by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Ferguson makes up about 1.3% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $7,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FERG. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ferguson by 491.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,569,000 after purchasing an additional 183,199 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,341,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 174.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after buying an additional 66,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson stock opened at $223.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.88. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $123.17 and a 52-week high of $223.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 36.74%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

