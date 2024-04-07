Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $375.39

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 375.39 ($4.71) and traded as high as GBX 391.50 ($4.91). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 389 ($4.88), with a volume of 477,943 shares traded.

Fidelity European Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 375.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 352.39. The stock has a market cap of £1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 670.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Fidelity European Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a GBX 4.99 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Fidelity European Trust’s previous dividend of $3.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Fidelity European Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,379.31%.

About Fidelity European Trust

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

