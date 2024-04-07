Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,362 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $154.08 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $108.86 and a 1-year high of $159.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.