Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 20,804,907 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,483% from the previous session’s volume of 1,313,863 shares.The stock last traded at $44.93 and had previously closed at $45.08.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.73.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Total Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBND. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,904,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,626,000 after buying an additional 198,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,737,000 after buying an additional 2,341,860 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,080,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,190,000 after buying an additional 423,323 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,996,000 after buying an additional 2,906,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,780,000.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.