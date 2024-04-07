Fifth Third Bancorp Has $456,000 Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in NatWest Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,477,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,762,000 after buying an additional 1,156,216 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the first quarter worth about $7,150,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the third quarter worth about $6,128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NatWest Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,206,000 after buying an additional 831,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NatWest Group by 60.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,096,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after buying an additional 786,680 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWG stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2896 per share. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 6.4%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

