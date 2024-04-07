Fifth Third Bancorp Has $614,000 Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,412 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Illumina by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,541 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 12,540.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $127.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.26 and its 200-day moving average is $128.55. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $232.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ILMN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

