Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 297 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Etsy by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 309,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,977,000 after acquiring an additional 57,785 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Etsy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,934 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 579,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,291,000 after acquiring an additional 387,467 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,808,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $64.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average of $71.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.01. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $105.29.

Insider Activity at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $842.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.40 million. Etsy had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 70.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at $943,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,968 shares of company stock worth $4,836,827. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

