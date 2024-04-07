Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 944 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,362 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Western Digital by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Up 3.6 %

WDC opened at $73.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average is $52.38. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

