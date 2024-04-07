Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 860 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.5% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 946,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,218,000 after purchasing an additional 147,805 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 911.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 228,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,453,000 after buying an additional 206,133 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,047,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,506,000 after buying an additional 55,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $157,479.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,340.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Edmond Coletta sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $69,129.23. Following the sale, the president now owns 170,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,078,534.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,395. Insiders own 4.75% of the company's stock.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $94.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.98, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.04. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $100.29.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.08 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.81%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

