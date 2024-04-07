Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 972 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Saia were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,660 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Saia by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,089,000 after purchasing an additional 146,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Saia by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Saia by 68.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,755,000 after purchasing an additional 325,031 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 788,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,215,000 after purchasing an additional 26,798 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAIA. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $526.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $676.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.79.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $593.00 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.69 and a 52-week high of $628.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $561.20 and a 200-day moving average of $463.76.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total transaction of $226,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total transaction of $226,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

