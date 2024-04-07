Financial Security Advisor Inc. Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $277.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $508.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.26. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

