Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Trading Down 0.9%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.80 and last traded at $30.80. Approximately 28,523 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 20,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.09.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average is $27.82.

Finning International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1856 per share. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Finning International’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

