First Bancorp Inc ME Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Bancorp Inc ME lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.6% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,149 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,329,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,937 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,226,390,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,696,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,137,865,000 after purchasing an additional 576,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE XOM opened at $121.37 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $481.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

