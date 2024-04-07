First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given Positive Rating at Susquehanna

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Susquehanna in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $258.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSLR. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

Get First Solar alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

First Solar Trading Up 1.8 %

First Solar stock opened at $174.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Solar will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $422,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,584,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $422,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,584,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $125,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,620 shares of company stock worth $4,269,540 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,151,817 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,093,515,000 after buying an additional 111,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Solar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,419,291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $840,063,000 after buying an additional 152,739 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in First Solar by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $422,861,000 after buying an additional 351,540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,283,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,024,000 after purchasing an additional 211,755 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,528,000 after purchasing an additional 56,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.